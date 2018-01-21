Amazon to debut cashier-less store in downtown Seattle

Amazon employees have been testing it, but is the public ready for a cashier-less store?
More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon is opening its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle on Monday.
The store on the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. By combining computer vision, machine learning algorithms and sensors, the online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and charges their Amazon account. If someone puts an item back, they aren't charged.
Amazon announced the store in December 2016 and said it would open by early 2017, but it delayed the debut as it worked on the technology.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53. Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey.
With snow accumulations in El Paso County reaching up to 8" inches, some schools are delayed for Monday.
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
