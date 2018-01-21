Local school delays and closures for Monday

Quantcast

EL PASO COUNTY -

With snow accumulations in El Paso County reaching up to 8" inches, some schools are delayed for Monday.

  • Ellicott School District 22 will be delayed two hours with no AM preschool. No Pikes Peak Community College or International Beauty Salon for Monday.
  • Academy District 20 schools will have a two hour delay. 
  • Lewis-Palmer District 38 schools will have a two hour delay.
  • Peyton 23JT  District Schools will have a two hour delay, and no AM preschool or AVP. 
  • District 49 Schools will have a two hour delay. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. 
  • Monument Academy Charter School will have a two hour delay, with no AM kindergarten or preschool.
  • All Cotopaxi schools will be delayed by two hours. 
  • Colorado Springs Early Colleges will have a two hour delay.
  • Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning will have a two hour delay, with no AM kindergarten or preschool.
  • CIVA Charter High School will have a two hour delay. 
  • Colorado Springs Christian Schools will have a delayed start
  • Pikes Peak Christian School will be opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Family of Christ will have part day classes with a two hour delay, childcare will open at 6:00 a.m.
  • Woodland Park Re-2 Schools will be delayed two hours. 
