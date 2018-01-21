Quantcast

Local weather closings and delays for Monday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Local weather closings and delays for Monday

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

With snow accumulations in El Paso County reaching up to 8" inches, some schools are delayed for Monday.

  • Academy District 20 schools will have a two hour delay. 
  • Calhan RJ1 will have no AVP, School of Excellence or Beauty School Monday. 
  • Church For All Nations: Northeast and Southwest opening at 10:00 a.m. 
  • CIVA Charter High School will have a two hour delay. 
  • All Cotopaxi schools will be delayed by two hours. 
  • Colorado Springs Christian Schools will have a delayed start
  • Colorado Springs Early Colleges will have a two hour delay.
  • Corpus Christi Catholic School will have a two hour delay. 
  • Right now D-11 is planning on having a regularly scheduled day tomorrow, but parents/guardians may decide to keep their children home and call to excuse the student without penalty. 
  • District 49 Schools will have a two hour delay. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule. 
  • Divine Redeemer Catholic School will be closed. 
  • Elizabeth School District C-1 will have a two hour delay.
  • Ellicott School District 22 will be delayed two hours with no AM preschool. No Pikes Peak Community College or International Beauty Salon for Monday.
  • Evangelical Christian Academy will have a two hour delay.
  • Falcon School Based Health Center will have a two hour delay. 
  • Family of Christ will have part day classes with a two hour delay, childcare will open at 6:00 a.m.
  • Huerfano Re-1 Schools will have a two hour delay, with no AM preschool.
  • James Irwin Charter Schools will have a two hour delay.
  • La Veta School District Re-2 will open at 10:00 a.m., with no AM preschool. 
  • Lewis-Palmer District 38 schools will have a two hour delay.
  • Miami-Yoder School District JT-60 will have a two hour delay, no AVP. 
  • Monument Academy Charter School will have a two hour delay, with no AM kindergarten or preschool.
  • Mountain Springs church will have a two hour delay. 
  • New Life Church opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Peyton 23JT  District Schools will have a two hour delay, and no AM preschool or AVP. 
  • Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning will have a two hour delay, with no AM kindergarten or preschool.
  • Pikes Peak Christian School will be opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Schriever Air Force Base will have a two hour delay for non-mission-essential staff. 
  • St. Mary's High School will have a two hour delay. 
  • Vista Grande Baptist Church will have a two hour delay, office opens at 10:00 a.m. Preschool AM will start at 9:45 a.m. 
  • Woodland Park Re-2 Schools will be delayed two hours. 
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather Alert Day: Snow, Wind, and Cold

    Weather Alert Day: Snow, Wind, and Cold

    Sunday, January 21 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-01-21 19:16:26 GMT

    Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!

    Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!

  • US hockey GM dies unexpectedly at Colorado Springs home

    US hockey GM dies unexpectedly at Colorado Springs home

    Sunday, January 21 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-01-21 18:00:46 GMT

    Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.    Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey. 

    Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.    Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey. 

  • Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Sunday, January 21 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-22 04:48:51 GMT

    With snow accumulations in El Paso County reaching up to 8" inches, some schools are delayed for Monday.

    With snow accumulations in El Paso County reaching up to 8" inches, some schools are delayed for Monday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?