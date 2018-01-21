34 plow trucks working throughout El Paso County

The El Paso County Public Works is continuing snow operations with a total of 34 trucks working in the area at this time.

The County says trucks are working in priority 1s and some priority 2 roads, but wind and continuing snow is requiring plows to come back to priority 1 roads regularly.

Some current conditions are snow packed and icy in many areas, as it is still snowing but blowing in all areas. Snow accumulations ares estimated around 1" plus in the south and up to 4-5" in northern and mountain areas, according to El Paso County.

Gusting winds 30-40 mph are still expected in the forecast. Temps are projected to drop into the teens and low 20s throughout the rest of the day.

Currently all roads are passable, but drivers are urged to be cautious and drive slow due to conditions.