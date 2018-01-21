Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday.
Brady, wearing a black bandage on his right hand, showed no signs of being hampered. And, with the game - and possibly the season - on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.
Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots (15-3), who'll play the winner of Sunday night's game between Minnesota and Philadelphia in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.
The Jaguars (12-7) led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold against the defending champions.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53. Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey.
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
