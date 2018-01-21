Quantcast

West Metro Dive Team rescues deer that fell through ice

LAKEWOOD -

West Metro Fire's Diving Team rescued a deer out of the Main Reservoir in Lakewood Sunday.

Snow has made it's way across Colorado Sunday, creating freezing and icy conditions across the state. 

But this deer fell through the ice and was too tired to move out of the water, according to West Metro Fire.

The dive team broke a path through the ice, grabbed onto one of the deer's antlers and pulled the deer to shore, crews said.

The deer was able to warm up once on shore in a Lakewood Police animal control van. 

