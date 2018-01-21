West Metro Dive Team rescues deer that fell through ice

Some video of our dive team rescue of the deer on Main Reservoir in Lakewood today. Video courtesy of Dominik Von Pichl. pic.twitter.com/MamBcfs8l1— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) January 22, 2018
West Metro Fire's Diving Team rescued a deer out of the Main Reservoir in Lakewood Sunday.
Snow has made it's way across Colorado Sunday, creating freezing and icy conditions across the state.
But this deer fell through the ice and was too tired to move out of the water, according to West Metro Fire.
The dive team broke a path through the ice, grabbed onto one of the deer's antlers and pulled the deer to shore, crews said.
The deer was able to warm up once on shore in a Lakewood Police animal control van.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53. Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey.
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
