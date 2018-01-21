CSPD search for suspect who stole victim's money and ran

Colorado Springs Police officers of the Stetson Hills Division responded to a personal robbery where the victim was hit in the face because he refused to give the suspect his money.

Police said they were dispatched to the area of 4900 El Camino Dr Sunday morning. The investigation revealed that the victim parked his car in the parking lot of his apartment complex, but as he was getting out of his car an unknown man approached him and demanded the victim's money.

The victim refused to hand over his money and the suspect hit him in the face causing injury, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man in his 30's wearing a bandanna and a silver jacket.