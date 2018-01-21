Sunday Evening Weather; Snow ends, bright & blustery Monday

All snow, and related Advisories, come to an end this evening, and skies will rapidly clear out overnight. However, it is worth noting that, not only will many roads/sidewalks remain icy, but wind chills will hover either side of zero overnight, because of heavy winds, gusting frequently over 25 mph. Our weather will turn Fair statewide by morning, and winds will still be gusty most of the day, until calming down near sunset. But our weather will remain fair, through early Friday, at least.

For The Springs...Snow ends before Midnight, little additional accumulation, but blowing snow will reduce often visibility, and wind chills frequently near zero. Lows near 15. Bright & breezy Monday, high near 45. No rain or snow through Thursday.

For Pueblo...Snow ends near Midnight, little additional accumulation, but blowing snow will reduce often visibility, and wind chills frequently near zero. Lows near 15. Bright & breezy Monday, high near 49. No rain or snow through Thursday.

For The Plains...Snow ends near Midnight, another 1-2 inches accumulation. Blowing snow will reduce often visibility, and wind chills frequently near zero. Lows near 18. Bright & breezy Monday, high near 48. No rain or snow through Thursday.

For Woodland Park...Snow ends near Midnight, maybe another inch. Blowing snow will reduce often visibility, and wind chills frequently below zero. Lows near 10. Bright & breezy Monday, high near 38. Rain or snow is unlikely, through Thursday.