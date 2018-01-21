Police arrest man accused of trying to strangling his girlfriend

Colorado Springs Police responded to a 911 call where a female reported her boyfriend was trying to strangle her in an attempt to kill her.
Police said a little after midnight they received the call where a female victim said her boyfriend strangled her multiple times, and dragged her to their van. The victim was then able to jump out of the moving van and get away, according to CSPD.
Officers were able to make contact with the victim once dispatched to the 700 block of Prairie Rd. Police said the victim's van was found in a back alley, behind the home, where it was still running with the driver's side door open.
Police said a K-9 was called out to establish a perimeter around the home, the suspect was ordered out of the home, to which he listened. Police then took 27-year old Dennis Seibold into custody.
The victim was transported to Memorial Central hospital for her injuries.
The CSPD Major Crimes Unit is assuming the investigation.
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
