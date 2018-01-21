Police arrest man accused of strangling his girlfriend

Colorado Springs Police responded to a 911 call where a female reported her boyfriend was trying to strangle her in an attempt to kill her.

Police said a little after midnight they received the call where a female victim said her boyfriend strangled her multiple times, and dragged her to their van. The victim was then able to jump out of the moving van and get away, according to CSPD.

Officers were able to make contact with the victim once dispatched to the 700 block of Prairie Rd. Police said the victim's van was found in a back alley, behind the home, where it was still running with the driver's side door open.

Police said a K-9 was called out to establish a perimeter around the home, the suspect was ordered out of the home, to which he listened. Police then took 27-year old Dennis Seibold into custody.

The victim was transported to Memorial Central hospital for her injuries.

The CSPD Major Crimes Unit is assuming the investigation.