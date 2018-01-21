Quantcast

Colorado wildlife officials warn of drilling plan's effect

BOULDER (AP) -

Colorado wildlife officials want an oil and gas company to consider proposed drilling's effect on a variety of animals and their habitat.
  
The Boulder Daily Camera reports that Colorado Parks and Wildlife made the recommendations based on Crestone Peak Resources' third draft of a proposed plan to drill wells in eastern Boulder County.
  
State wildlife officials say work in the area could affect burrowing owls, wintering bald eagles and Preble meadow jumping mice and want the company to work with the state to avoid construction during nesting seasons.
  
A Crestone spokesman says the company has worked with state and federal wildlife officials throughout the planning process.
  
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission ultimately will consider the company's final proposal. Boulder County also has a review process

