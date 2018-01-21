Trump campaign ad calls Dems 'complicit' in officers' deaths

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has released a provocative new ad accusing Democrats of being "complicit" in the slayings of law enforcement officers by people in the U.S. illegally.
The 30-second ad was released Saturday on the anniversary of Trump's inauguration and amid a government shutdown. Democrats are refusing to support a spending plan unless Republicans agree to a deal to protect some 700,000 immigrants known as "Dreamers" from deportation.
The ad touts Trump's pledge to build a border wall and to strengthen border security.
It says, "Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants."
Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders calls the spot "really unbelievable and so sad for our country."
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
The suspect involved in an active shooting situation in Colorado Springs is in police custody Saturday. 31-year old Neal Joseph Arceneaux is in custody, according to police.
