Local store holds fundraiser after kidney transplant success

Teri Trafton only knew Char Snyder as the woman who sat behind her during the Colorado Buffaloes football season.

Trafton noticed Snyder was missing from the stands and she asked her husband if she was okay.

That's when she found out Snyder had kidney failure and was in need of a transplant.

Trafton got the tests done and found out she was a match for Snyder, and a whole new relationship began.

In May of last year Trafton donated her kidney to Snyder.

'Evereve' in Colorado Springs hosted a fundraiser Sunday for the Trafton-Snyder Endowment Fund in Kidney Transplantation.

Trafton works for the store, she was able to be talk to Snyder through FaceTime while another fundraiser took place at the store's location in Boulder.

