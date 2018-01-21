Super Bowl teams to be determined today

Today's two NFL playoff games will determine which teams will go to the Super Bowl.



First up, defending Super Bowl champion New England hosts Jacksonville in the AFC championship. The Patriots are favored heading into their seventh straight conference title game. The Jaguars are trying to earn a trip to their first Super Bowl.



The Patriots have won the past seven meetings with the Jaguars and two straight in the postseason. Since Jacksonville entered the NFL in 1995, it is 1-10 against the Patriots, including playoff games.



Tonight, two of the league's elite defenses go at it when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game.



The Vikings allowed the fewest yards and fewest points per game. The Eagles were fourth in yards allowed and fourth in points (18.4).



On offense, it's a battle of backup quarterbacks. Case Keenum had a breakout season for the Vikings after Sam Bradford was injured. Philadelphia's Nick Foles is 3-1 since MVP candidate Carson Wentz tore his ACL.



The Vikings are 0-3 against the Eagles in the postseason. Philadelphia won a wild-card game in Minnesota after the 2008 season and home games in the divisional rounds on the way to Super Bowl appearances following the 1980 and 2004 seasons. Minnesota has not been to the Super Bowl since 1977 and is 0-4 in them.