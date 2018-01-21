Quantcast

California software company to bring nearly 800 jobs to Denver - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

California software company to bring nearly 800 jobs to Denver

Posted: Updated:
DENVER (AP) -

A California software company is bringing nearly 800 jobs to Denver over the next several years.
  
The Denver Post reports the Colorado Economic Development Commission awarded San Francisco-based Accelo $14.8 million in job growth tax credits on Thursday.
  
The company is planning to bring 787 full-time jobs.
  
The positions range from sales to client service to business development and will pay an average annual wage of $92,977.
  
The commission approved incentive awards totaling $37 million to seven companies that can potentially bring nearly 2,150 jobs.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?