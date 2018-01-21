California software company to bring nearly 800 jobs to Denver

A California software company is bringing nearly 800 jobs to Denver over the next several years.



The Denver Post reports the Colorado Economic Development Commission awarded San Francisco-based Accelo $14.8 million in job growth tax credits on Thursday.



The company is planning to bring 787 full-time jobs.



The positions range from sales to client service to business development and will pay an average annual wage of $92,977.



The commission approved incentive awards totaling $37 million to seven companies that can potentially bring nearly 2,150 jobs.