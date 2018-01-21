California software company to bring nearly 800 jobs to Denver

A California software company is bringing nearly 800 jobs to Denver over the next several years.
The Denver Post reports the Colorado Economic Development Commission awarded San Francisco-based Accelo $14.8 million in job growth tax credits on Thursday.
The company is planning to bring 787 full-time jobs.
The positions range from sales to client service to business development and will pay an average annual wage of $92,977.
The commission approved incentive awards totaling $37 million to seven companies that can potentially bring nearly 2,150 jobs.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
The suspect involved in an active shooting situation in Colorado Springs is in police custody Saturday. 31-year old Neal Joseph Arceneaux is in custody, according to police.
