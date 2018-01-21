US hockey GM dies unexpectedly at Colorado Springs home

Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.
Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey. Executive director Pat Kelleher says the organization is "beyond shocked and profoundly saddened" by the loss of the Rochester, Minnesota native.
Johannson began working for USA Hockey in 2000 after spending five years as the general manager of the Twin Cities Vulcans in the United States Hockey League. He was promoted to assistant executive director of hockey operations in 2007, overseeing the organization's efforts in fielding teams for international competition.
He played college hockey at Wisconsin and helped the Badgers win the NCAA championship as a freshman. He also was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 1988 and 1992.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
The suspect involved in an active shooting situation in Colorado Springs is in police custody Saturday. 31-year old Neal Joseph Arceneaux is in custody, according to police.
