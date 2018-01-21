Two Fort Carson soldiers killed in helicopter crash

The Army says two soldiers from Colorado have been killed in a helicopter crash during training operations in the Southern California desert.

According to a release, an army AH64 Apache helicopter crashed around 1 a.m. Saturday night during pre-deployment training operations at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, CA.

Two 4th Infantry Division soldiers were on board at the time of the accident. The identities of both solders are being held pending notification of next of kin.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of two 4th Infantry Division Soldiers at the National Training Center today. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to their families and friends during this difficult and painful time. The loss of any Soldier truly saddens everyone here at the Mountain Post and it is a tremendous loss to the team," Maj. Gen. Randy A. George, commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson said.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Fort Irwin is a remote facility in the High Mojave Desert midway between San Bernardino, California, and Las Vegas.

(The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.)