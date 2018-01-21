Quantcast

Afghanistan says Kabul hotel siege killed 18

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -

An Afghan official says that at least 18 people, including 14 foreigners, have been killed when the Taliban attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.
  
Spokesman for the Interior Ministry Najib Danish said that 11 of the 14 foreigners killed were employees of KamAir, a private Afghan airline.
  
He added that 10 others were wounded including six security officers and four civilians.
  
KamAir also put out an announcement saying some of their flights were disrupted because of the attack.
  

Can't find something?