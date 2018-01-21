Person shot, deputy injured during stolen vehicle chase

One person was shot by Colorado sheriff's deputies after authorities say two people in a stolen car hit a deputy with the vehicle.



The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the altercation started around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities say they found two people inside a stolen vehicle and the driver rammed into a police car multiple times.



Police said one deputy who got out of a patrol car was hit and other deputies began shooting. They say the two people inside the stolen car drove away but crashed.



Their names have not been released. One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. It's not clear how severe the injury is.



The deputy struck by the car was taken to a hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."