Person shot, deputy injured during stolen vehicle chase

Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
The suspect involved in an active shooting situation in Colorado Springs is in police custody Saturday. 31-year old Neal Joseph Arceneaux is in custody, according to police.
