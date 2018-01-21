Winter coats hazardous to children in car seats

With the snow finally here, we'll all be bundling up when we head out. Did you know though that those bulky winter coats can be a hazard to some?
CDOT, along with Car Seats Colorado wants to remind residents that bulky winter coats pose a danger to children riding in car seats, and should not be worn underneath the harness.
The organizations say that although this may sound counter intuitive, a large puffy jacket can actually be very dangerous. They said that the danger comes when during a crash, the material of the coat compresses, leaving the harness straps too loose to be effective.
“Of course parents have good intentions when they bundle their children up before getting in the car,” said Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Trooper Tim Sutherland, Child Passenger Safety Coordinator for Car Seats Colorado. “But it’s important to recognize that car seats are only effective when used correctly, and unfortunately this is one of the more common mistakes we see.”
The organization has provided guidelines to know if your child's coat is too bulky:
Here’s what to do instead:
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four children are not properly restrained when riding in vehicles.
"Sadly, between 2010 and 2016, 27 children riding unrestrained in a vehicle were fatally injured on Colorado roads,” said Sam Cole, Safety Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Factors contributing to improperly restrained children include an improperly installed car seat, use of a car seat that does not fit the child based on their size and the seat manufacturer’s limits, and not properly securing the harness or seat belt.
To have your car seat inspected to ensure it is properly installed, visit one of Car Seats Colorado’s inspection stations located throughout the state. To find a car seat inspection station near you, visit CarSeatsColorado.com.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
The Denver International Airport has cancelled more than 100 flights for Sunday due to snowy weather expected. Travelers are asked to check flight status before heading to the airport. As snow and ice are expected to slow traffic down all day Sunday.
The Denver International Airport has cancelled more than 100 flights for Sunday due to snowy weather expected. Travelers are asked to check flight status before heading to the airport. As snow and ice are expected to slow traffic down all day Sunday.