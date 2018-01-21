Snow cancels over 100 flights from DIA

Snow coming in, means fewer planes going out.

Overnight snow caused more than 130 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport on Sunday.

The airport issued it's latest winter storm advisory around 5:30 Sunday morning as snow moved in to the Denver metro area.

Not a lot of change so far with about 133 flights cancelled today due to winter weather. Crews are deicing the runways and airlines are deicing aircraft. Drive with care and check your flight status. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Ead7Fa8TXy — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 21, 2018

Saturday night, airport officials warned travelers to anticipate weather delays and alerted them to possible cancellations for Sunday.

The airlines have cancelled more than 100 flights for tomorrow so far due to weather. Please check your flight status for the latest as blowing snow and ice are expected to slow traffic all day tomorrow. #COwx — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 21, 2018

Forecasts show that DIA could receive anywhere from four to eight inches early Sunday and in to the afternoon.

Several airlines are offering fee waivers to travelers wanting to change plans due to weather. Officials are urging travelers to check their options with their airline.