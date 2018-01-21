Quantcast

Snow cancels over 100 flights from DIA

Tyler Dumas
DENVER -

Snow coming in, means fewer planes going out.

Overnight snow caused more than 130 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport on Sunday.

The airport issued it's latest winter storm advisory around 5:30 Sunday morning as snow moved in to the Denver metro area.

Saturday night, airport officials warned travelers to anticipate weather delays and alerted them to possible cancellations for Sunday.

Forecasts show that DIA could receive anywhere from four to eight inches early Sunday and in to the afternoon.

Several airlines are offering fee waivers to travelers wanting to change plans due to weather. Officials are urging travelers to check their options with their airline.

