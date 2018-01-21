Weather Alert Day: Snow, Wind, and Cold

Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day. Snow will be accompanied by strong northerly winds as gusts approach 40-50 mph at times. We'll likely have issues with low visibility and blowing/drifting snow today. Accumulations will generally be around 2-4" for the plains. Around Colorado Springs and Pueblo accumulations will heavily depend on whether or not the northerly winds can dry out some of the snow. Generally 1-3", but those totals increase rapidly for the higher elevations north and west of downtown Colorado Springs. Plan on a difficult travel day, especially over the Palmer divide where totals could easily reach 4-8". If you can, postpone travel today. It'll be a good day to stay off the roads and stay warm inside with highs only in the 20's and colder wind chills. Snow eventually ends overnight, but there could still be lingering issues for the morning commute on Monday.

Monday will be a dry day with highs in the 40's. We should have some sunshine returning so we can start melting snow. Tuesday will be a touch cooler and then we'll have highs in the 50's for Wednesday and Thursday. A generally quiet work week. We could see stronger winds, additional clouds, and even some minimal precipitation chances by Friday and Saturday. We'll keep an eye on that chance!