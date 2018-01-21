Weather Alert Day: Snow, Wind, and Cold

Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
The Denver International Airport has cancelled more than 100 flights for Sunday due to snowy weather expected. Travelers are asked to check flight status before heading to the airport. As snow and ice are expected to slow traffic down all day Sunday.
