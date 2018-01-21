City of Fountain on accident alert status

The City of Fountain is on accident alert status.
If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries and no suspected alcohol or drug involvement please exchange information with the other party.
Within 72 hours you can pick up a cold counter crash report form at the Fountain Police Department, any State Patrol office or on line at the Colorado State Patrol Crash Information site.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
The Denver International Airport has cancelled more than 100 flights for Sunday due to snowy weather expected. Travelers are asked to check flight status before heading to the airport. As snow and ice are expected to slow traffic down all day Sunday.
The Denver International Airport has cancelled more than 100 flights for Sunday due to snowy weather expected. Travelers are asked to check flight status before heading to the airport. As snow and ice are expected to slow traffic down all day Sunday.