Police search for suspect who robbed store in a mask

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a robbery where a man entered a store in a mask and demanded money.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of W Uintah Street regarding a robbery. Police said that an unknown man entered a store wearing a mask and demanded cash from the clerk.

The suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery, according to police. Once the suspect took an unknown amount of cash, he fled the scene.

Police used K-9 assistance at locating the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Police reported no injuries during the incident, but if anyone has any information regarding this incident please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.