Pueblo Women's March sees large turnout

Around 2,000 people made their voices heard at the Pueblo Women's March on Saturday.

Others were encouraged to find their voice.

"Time is up to being ignored and time is up to being left out of the table," State Representative Daneya Esgar said to a large crowd in front of the county courthouse.

Some didn't need a voice to make their point.

The crowd held up signs Saturday, criticizing President Trump, and also calling for better healthcare, equality, and support for DACA Dreamers.

"I'm a lesbian here in Pueblo. The LGBT rights and responsibilities mean a lot to me," said Laura Almond.

"I'm here supporting the women who can't be here," she added.

"Universal healthcare--I think that's the one to me that is most important," said Pueblo resident Oliver Johnson.

Women were joined in their march by men, children, and even some dogs.

This wasn't just a march for Casandra Aragon--it was a milestone.

"I almost dumped a couple of times," she said, pointing at her wheelchair and laughing.

"But hey, we're learning how to maneuver this thing. Just like every other woman, we can overcome anything," she added.

She says this is the first public event she's been to since suffering from a stroke over a year and a half ago.

And it turns out, the strength she needed to make it through the march today came from within.

"I come from a family of girls. I have nieces. My mother was a very strong woman and it's important that we fight for women and let everyone know how much power we have."

To many, the march symbolized more than just women's rights.

"I think everyone needs a voice," said Florence resident Joelyn Newcomb.

"I want men to vote and women to vote and people of color to vote. I think if everyone participated, we would have a different country," she added.