Pueblo Women's March sees large turnout

After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with sideways snow, wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening,..
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
Just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, CSPD Officers from the Sand Creek Division responded to a call in the 2700 block of Janitell Road. They were responding to a report of shots fired during a large disturbance. Police said their investigation revealed the disturbance to be a fight between 10 to 20 teens, both male and female.
The suspect involved in an active shooting situation in Colorado Springs is in police custody Saturday. 31-year old Neal Joseph Arceneaux is in custody, according to police.
