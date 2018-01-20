Mesa Ridge wins its first COS Metro Wrestling team title

Mesa Ridge won its first title in the 18 years of the event, becoming only the seventh team to ever win.
2108 COLORADO SPRINGS METRO WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
106 pounds
1st - Jett Strickenberger (Discovery Canyon) dec. Elijah Bailin (Mesa Ridge), 8-4
3rd - Kenneth Crosby (Falcon) dec. Skyler Hunt (Lewis Palmer), 7-5
5th - Brendan Johnston (Classical Academy) dec. Zach Dooley (Woodland Park), 5-0
7th - Roberto Webb (Doherty) dec. Gabe McLavey (Sand Creek), 10-5
113 pounds
1st - Tanner Hunt (Lewis Palmer) inj. dft over James Benson (Air Academy), 0:00
3rd - Darian Palacio (Discovery Canyon) dec. Caesar Sanchez (Sand Creek), 3-0
5th - Robby Warkentine (Falcon) maj. dec. Daven Ollier (Coronado), 13-0
7th - Aidan Johnston (Classical Academy) dec. Jayse Bouillion (Doherty), 4-0
120 pounds
1st - Patrick Allis (Discovery Canyon) pin Seth Long (Widefield), 3:12
3rd - Devin Lueck (Mesa Ridge) dec. Bailey Badwound (Air Academy), 4-2
5th - Carter Stephenson (Lewis Palmer) disq. over Ian Diffendaffter (Cheyenne Mountain)
7th - Nicolas Alvarez (Palmer) dec. Kyle Wills (Falcon), 5-0
126 pounds
1st - Angel Flores (Coronado) pin Sam Blackmon (Lewis Palmer), 1:50
3rd - Jaden Porreco (Discovery Canyon) dec. Taylor Vasquez (Fountain Fort Carson), 10-4
5th - Rick Stark (Cheyenne Mountain) pin Nick Stiltner (Palmer Ridge), 2:13
7th - Daniel Joey Shaw (Doherty) dec. Billy Hudson III (Pine Creek), 7-3
132 pounds
1st - Jason Hanenberg (Air Academy) pin Dylan Owens-Hailey (Palmer), 1:20
3rd - Jared Turner (Discovery Canyon) dec. Rudy Juvera (Cheyenne Mountain), 2-1
5th - Ben Nagel (Coronado) dec. Landon Suter (Pine Creek), 7-1
7th - Max Voshage (Lewis Palmer) dec. Brad Conlin (Woodland Park), 2:57
138 pounds
1st - Maverick Keigher (Doherty) tech fall Benjamin Bancroft (Rampart), 15-0, 2:00
3rd - JoQuez Addison (Widefield) dec. Mitch Dunlap (Pine Creek), 5-1
5th - Cole Stephenson (Lewis Palmer) maj. dec. Will Markworth (Air Academy), 16-8
7th - Luke Antonia (Cheyenne Mountain) maj. dec. Simeon Chambers (Classical Academy), 14-2
145 pounds
1st - KJ Kearns (Coronado) dec. Kevin Johnson (Mitchell), 7-1
3rd - Tony Llamido (Doherty) dec. Diego Calonje (Pine Creek), 9-4
5th - Zane Hall (Air Academy) won by forfeit over Elijah Whatley (Widefield)
7th - Hayden Johnson (Cheyenne Mountain) dec. Jacob McCarley (Manitou Springs), 6-4, SV
152 pounds
1st - Elijah Valdez (Mesa Ridge) dec. Kevin Hooks (Cheyenne Mountain), 5-0
3rd - Ronnie Salazar (Vista Ridge) dec. Kian Colonese (Pine Creek), 3-0
5th - Denzel Carrucini (Falcon) by forfeit over Cole Gray (Woodland Park)
7th - Zack Szostak (Doherty) pin Jacob Lewey (Colorado Springs Christian), 0:26
160 pounds
1st - Taaron LaFrancis (Mitchell) dec. Jack Mann (Doherty), 2-1
3rd - Brady Badwound (Air Academy) maj. dec. Liam Young (Classical Academy), 14-4
5th - Zachery Vannaman (Pine Creek) by forfeit over Caleb Sherrill (Falcon)
7th - Konrad Ziegler (Cheyenne Mountain) pin Beau Chauvin (Coronado), 3:00
170 pounds
1st - Ben Long (Widefield) dec. Kyle Stalder (Fountain Fort Carson), 11-6
3rd - Logan Maslanik (Doherty) dec. Seth Sheppard (Rampart), 9-3
5th - Uziel Rivera (Sand Creek) pin Kaleb LaFrancis (Mitchell), 0:44
7th - Ben Tonnessen (Coronado) inj. dft. Kevyn McCarthy (Cheyenne Mountain)
182 pounds
1st - Garrett Niel (Pine Creek) pin Nathan Johns (Classical Academy), 1:03
3rd - John Underwood (Widefield) dec. Niko Suragdeen (Mesa Ridge), 5-2
5th - Skylar Owens-Hailey (Palmer) dec. Sam Schofield (Cheyenne Mountain), 7-6
7th - Charlie Cook (Lewis Palmer) tech. fall Andrew Gordon (Coronado), 20-5
195 pounds
1st - Cian Quiroga (Cheyenne Mountain) pin Nathan Daniel (Widefield), 5:12
3rd - Jared Volcic (Mesa Ridge) maj. dec. Donavin Bedburdick (Sierra), 10-2
5th - Keaton Adams (Doherty) maj. dec. Jack Dewey (Discovery Canyon), 14-1
7th - Dejave Jimmerson (Fountain Fort Carson) by forfeit over Daniel Borchert (Classical Academy)
220 pounds
1st - Deonte Bridges (Cheyenne Mountain) pin Payton Miles (Mitchell), 2:24
3rd - Dominick Fini (Mesa Ridge) maj. dec. Siandre Agaalii (Doherty), 12-3
5th - Jason Alexander (Classical Academy) pin David Kenner (Falcon), 2:07
7th - Dominic Knost (Lewis Palmer) pin Deon Cole (Fountain Fort Carson), 1:36
285 pounds
1st - Michael True (Mesa Ridge) maj. dec. Jeff Flippen (Vista Ridge), 13-4
3rd - Bryce Delahoy (Rampart) dec. Jackson Webber (Doherty), 1-0
5th - Grant McCluan (Falcon) pin Matt Farmer (Palmer Ridge), 1:42
7th - Hunter Gilpin (Manitou Springs) by forfeit over Rodney Hopkins (Sand Creek)
TEAM STANDINGS
1 Mesa Ridge 193.0
2 Doherty 181.0
3 Cheyenne Mountain 157.5
4 Discovery Canyon 148.0
5 Lewis Palmer 140.5
6 Widefield 133.5
7 Air Academy 131.0
8 Coronado 128.0
9 Pine Creek 122.0
10 Falcon 112.5
11 Classical Academy 96.0
12 Mitchell 92.0
13 Vista Ridge 62.0
14 Rampart 61.5
15 Fountain Fort Carson 56.0
16 Palmer 47.5
17 Sand Creek 46.5
18 Woodland Park 33.5
19 Palmer Ridge 31.0
20 Harrison 22.0
21 Manitou Springs 20.0
22 Peyton 19.0
23 Colorado Springs Christian 16.0
24 Sierra 15.0
25 Liberty 6.0
26 James Irwin CHS 0
Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler – Jason Hanenberg, Air Academy
Outstanding Heavyweight Wrestler – Deonte Bridges, Cheyenne Mountain
Outstanding Underclassman – Angel Flores, Coronado
Coach of the Year – Rob Braaten, Mesa Ridge and Kevin Meyer, Mitchell
Assistant Coach of the Year – Mitch Burke, Discovery Canyon
Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete – Maverick Keiger, Doherty
Manager of the Year – Lili Phung, Doherty
Officials Sportsmanship Award, presented by Pikes Peak Officials – Doherty High School