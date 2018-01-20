Quantcast

Mesa Ridge wins its first COS Metro Wrestling team title

Mesa Ridge won its first title in the 18 years of the event, becoming only the seventh team to ever win.

There were three three-time COS Metro champions tonight: Allis Hanenberg, Niel

2108 COLORADO SPRINGS METRO WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

106 pounds

1st - Jett Strickenberger (Discovery Canyon) dec. Elijah Bailin (Mesa Ridge), 8-4

3rd - Kenneth Crosby (Falcon) dec. Skyler Hunt (Lewis Palmer), 7-5

5th - Brendan Johnston (Classical Academy) dec. Zach Dooley (Woodland Park), 5-0

7th - Roberto Webb (Doherty) dec. Gabe McLavey (Sand Creek), 10-5

113 pounds

1st - Tanner Hunt (Lewis Palmer) inj. dft over James Benson (Air Academy), 0:00

3rd - Darian Palacio (Discovery Canyon) dec. Caesar Sanchez (Sand Creek), 3-0

5th - Robby Warkentine (Falcon) maj. dec. Daven Ollier (Coronado), 13-0

7th - Aidan Johnston (Classical Academy) dec. Jayse Bouillion (Doherty), 4-0

120 pounds

1st - Patrick Allis (Discovery Canyon) pin Seth Long (Widefield), 3:12

3rd - Devin Lueck (Mesa Ridge) dec. Bailey Badwound (Air Academy), 4-2

5th - Carter Stephenson (Lewis Palmer) disq. over Ian Diffendaffter (Cheyenne Mountain)

7th - Nicolas Alvarez (Palmer) dec. Kyle Wills (Falcon), 5-0

126 pounds

1st - Angel Flores (Coronado) pin Sam Blackmon (Lewis Palmer), 1:50

3rd - Jaden Porreco (Discovery Canyon) dec. Taylor Vasquez (Fountain Fort Carson), 10-4

5th - Rick Stark (Cheyenne Mountain) pin Nick Stiltner (Palmer Ridge), 2:13

7th - Daniel Joey Shaw (Doherty) dec. Billy Hudson III (Pine Creek), 7-3

132 pounds

1st - Jason Hanenberg (Air Academy) pin Dylan Owens-Hailey (Palmer), 1:20

3rd - Jared Turner (Discovery Canyon) dec. Rudy Juvera (Cheyenne Mountain), 2-1

5th - Ben Nagel (Coronado) dec. Landon Suter (Pine Creek), 7-1

7th - Max Voshage (Lewis Palmer) dec. Brad Conlin (Woodland Park), 2:57

138 pounds

1st - Maverick Keigher (Doherty) tech fall Benjamin Bancroft (Rampart), 15-0, 2:00

3rd - JoQuez Addison (Widefield) dec. Mitch Dunlap (Pine Creek), 5-1

5th - Cole Stephenson (Lewis Palmer) maj. dec. Will Markworth (Air Academy), 16-8

7th - Luke Antonia (Cheyenne Mountain) maj. dec. Simeon Chambers (Classical Academy), 14-2

145 pounds

1st - KJ Kearns (Coronado) dec. Kevin Johnson (Mitchell), 7-1

3rd - Tony Llamido (Doherty) dec. Diego Calonje (Pine Creek), 9-4

5th - Zane Hall (Air Academy) won by forfeit over Elijah Whatley (Widefield)

7th - Hayden Johnson (Cheyenne Mountain) dec. Jacob McCarley (Manitou Springs), 6-4, SV

152 pounds

1st - Elijah Valdez (Mesa Ridge) dec. Kevin Hooks (Cheyenne Mountain), 5-0

3rd - Ronnie Salazar (Vista Ridge) dec. Kian Colonese (Pine Creek), 3-0

5th - Denzel Carrucini (Falcon) by forfeit over Cole Gray (Woodland Park)

7th - Zack Szostak (Doherty) pin Jacob Lewey (Colorado Springs Christian), 0:26

160 pounds

1st - Taaron LaFrancis (Mitchell) dec. Jack Mann (Doherty), 2-1

3rd - Brady Badwound (Air Academy) maj. dec. Liam Young (Classical Academy), 14-4

5th - Zachery Vannaman (Pine Creek) by forfeit over Caleb Sherrill (Falcon)

7th  - Konrad Ziegler (Cheyenne Mountain) pin Beau Chauvin (Coronado), 3:00

170 pounds

1st - Ben Long (Widefield) dec. Kyle Stalder (Fountain Fort Carson), 11-6

3rd - Logan Maslanik (Doherty) dec. Seth Sheppard (Rampart), 9-3

5th - Uziel Rivera (Sand Creek) pin Kaleb LaFrancis (Mitchell), 0:44

7th - Ben Tonnessen (Coronado) inj. dft. Kevyn McCarthy (Cheyenne Mountain)

182 pounds

1st - Garrett Niel (Pine Creek) pin Nathan Johns (Classical Academy), 1:03

3rd - John Underwood (Widefield) dec. Niko Suragdeen (Mesa Ridge), 5-2

5th - Skylar Owens-Hailey (Palmer) dec. Sam Schofield (Cheyenne Mountain), 7-6

7th - Charlie Cook (Lewis Palmer) tech. fall Andrew Gordon (Coronado), 20-5

195 pounds

1st - Cian Quiroga (Cheyenne Mountain) pin Nathan Daniel (Widefield), 5:12

3rd - Jared Volcic (Mesa Ridge) maj. dec. Donavin Bedburdick (Sierra), 10-2

5th - Keaton Adams (Doherty) maj. dec. Jack Dewey (Discovery Canyon), 14-1

7th  - Dejave Jimmerson (Fountain Fort Carson) by forfeit over Daniel Borchert (Classical Academy)

220 pounds

1st - Deonte Bridges (Cheyenne Mountain) pin Payton Miles (Mitchell), 2:24

3rd - Dominick Fini (Mesa Ridge) maj. dec. Siandre Agaalii (Doherty), 12-3

5th - Jason Alexander (Classical Academy) pin David Kenner (Falcon), 2:07

7th - Dominic Knost (Lewis Palmer) pin Deon Cole (Fountain Fort Carson), 1:36

285 pounds

1st - Michael True (Mesa Ridge) maj. dec. Jeff Flippen (Vista Ridge), 13-4

3rd - Bryce Delahoy (Rampart) dec. Jackson Webber (Doherty), 1-0

5th - Grant McCluan (Falcon) pin Matt Farmer (Palmer Ridge), 1:42

7th - Hunter Gilpin (Manitou Springs) by forfeit over Rodney Hopkins (Sand Creek)

TEAM STANDINGS

1 Mesa Ridge      193.0

2 Doherty            181.0

3 Cheyenne Mountain      157.5

4 Discovery Canyon         148.0

5 Lewis Palmer   140.5

6 Widefield         133.5

7 Air Academy   131.0

8 Coronado         128.0

9 Pine Creek        122.0

10 Falcon             112.5

11 Classical Academy      96.0

12 Mitchell          92.0

13 Vista Ridge    62.0

14 Rampart          61.5

15 Fountain Fort Carson 56.0

16 Palmer            47.5

17 Sand Creek    46.5

18 Woodland Park            33.5

19 Palmer Ridge                31.0

20 Harrison         22.0

21 Manitou Springs          20.0

22 Peyton            19.0

23 Colorado Springs Christian       16.0

24 Sierra              15.0

25 Liberty            6.0

26 James Irwin CHS          0

Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler – Jason Hanenberg, Air Academy

Outstanding Heavyweight Wrestler – Deonte Bridges, Cheyenne Mountain

Outstanding Underclassman – Angel Flores, Coronado

Coach of the Year – Rob Braaten, Mesa Ridge and Kevin Meyer, Mitchell

Assistant Coach of the Year – Mitch Burke, Discovery Canyon

Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete – Maverick Keiger, Doherty

Manager of the Year – Lili Phung, Doherty

Officials Sportsmanship Award, presented by Pikes Peak Officials – Doherty High School

