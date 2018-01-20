UNLV downs Colorado State 79-74

Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon.
The suspect involved in an active shooting situation in Colorado Springs is in police custody Saturday. 31-year old Neal Joseph Arceneaux is in custody, according to police.
Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive.
