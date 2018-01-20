UNLV downs Colorado State 79-74

Quantcast

Shakur Juiston had 19 points and Jovan Mooring scored seven of his 17 points in the final 2:23 to lift UNLV over Colorado State 79-74 on Saturday for its first road win against the Rams since 2011.
  
Mooring scored seven straight amid a 14-0 run, including a long-range 3, and UNLV led 77-74 with 29 seconds left. Nico Carvacho missed a 3 with nine seconds to go and UNLV's Jordan Johnson iced it with two free throws.
  
Jordan Johnson scored 14 points with four assists and Brandon McCoy grabbed 10 rebounds for UNLV (14-5, 3-3 Mountain West).
  
Colorado State's J.D. Paige hit two 3s late in the first half and Raquan Mitchell's two free throws made it 36-all at halftime.
  
Paige scored 19 points with three 3s, Mitchell scored a career-high 17 off the bench, Deion James added 14 points and Che Bob had 12 for Colorado State (10-11, 3-5). Carvacho had 16 boards.

