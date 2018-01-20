Quantcast

More than 100 flights canceled at DIA due to weather Sunday

DENVER -

The Denver International Airport has canceled more than 100 flights for Sunday due to snowy weather expected.

Travelers are asked to check flight status before heading to the airport. As snow and ice are expected to slow traffic down all day Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to reach over 6' inches in the Denver area starting tonight.

