More than 100 flights canceled at DIA due to weather Sunday

The Denver International Airport has canceled more than 100 flights for Sunday due to snowy weather expected.
Travelers are asked to check flight status before heading to the airport. As snow and ice are expected to slow traffic down all day Sunday.
The airlines have cancelled more than 100 flights for tomorrow so far due to weather. Please check your flight status for the latest as blowing snow and ice are expected to slow traffic all day tomorrow. #COwx— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 21, 2018
According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to reach over 6' inches in the Denver area starting tonight.
Denver’s biggest season-to-date snowfall is on tap for tomorrow. Travel will be impacted beginning this evening as snow starts in the mountains and freezing drizzle develops over lower elevations. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ep7KGfDFb8— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 20, 2018
Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon.
The suspect involved in an active shooting situation in Colorado Springs is in police custody Saturday. 31-year old Neal Joseph Arceneaux is in custody, according to police.
Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive.
