Thousands join women's marches in Colorado cities

DENVER (AP) -

Coloradans have gathered in Denver, Pueblo, Grand Junction and Broomfield for rallies on the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, supporting equality, immigrant rights, environmental protection and other causes.
  
The Denver Post reported the women's march at Denver's Civic Center park on Saturday appeared to draw about 50,000 people. An estimated 100,000 attended last year's march in Denver.
  
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was among the speakers.
  
Demonstrators carried signs saying "Thanks Trump: You've turned my kids into activists" and "Our bodies, our minds, our power."
  
Demonstrators posted photos on social media showing smaller gatherings in other Colorado cities. No crowd estimates were available.
  
In Pueblo, one demonstrator held a sign reading "Defend DACA," the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

