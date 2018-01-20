Venue for Colorado Springs Women's Rally moved indoors

Due to inclement weather expected in the forecast Sunday, the Colorado Springs Women's Rally is changing it's location.

The event will be moved indoors to the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 730 N Tejon St. Women are asked to join in locally in solidarity with national and international Women's Marches.

"It was a difficult decision to make the decision to move the venue when the sun is currently shining and the weather is nice," said Rev. Dr. Nori Rost, minister of All Souls and one of the event organizers. "Ultimately, we decided it was more important that we minimize the risk to participants while still providing the opportunity for our voices to be heard loud and clear."

The organizers of the local event say their commitment is to work together to "lift up the individuals and collective identities in our community who continue to be disproportionately marginalized and targeted for acts of violence."

Event organizers respectfully request that people do not open-carry weapons, hateful or any violent actions as many members of the community have been victim to gun violence and gun trauma.

This year's event "Me Too: The Womxn's Rally in Colorado Springs" wants to recognize the violence that many experience, especially transwomen of color. The event will honor Tarana Burke, the founder of the "Me Too" movement and " other women of color who continue to inspire resilience and an ethic of confronting injustice."

Speakers featured at the event will be Dwanna Robertson, Ashley Cornelius, and Nico Wilkinson.