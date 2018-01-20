Robotics Competition at Mesa Ridge High School

Dozens of students showed up at Mesa Ridge High School Saturday to show off their skills in robotics.

Widefield School District 3 hosted it's First Technical Challenge Robotics competition. The competition was for all middle school and high school students in the area.

The event was held on the school's basketball court, but without any dribbling or baskets. The main attractions at this competition involved screws and claws.

Widefield had six teams competing, one from each of the local junior high and high schools. Each team performed different challenges with the robots all day to earn points.

But during the battle of wheels and angles, there was another lesson students learned.

"I just think most girls aren't really interested in it."

"It's not boys stuff, it's everyone's."

"Very few girls like to do this, not a lot," said a number of girl competitors.

For the few girls who are interested, this doesn't come as a hurdle.

"Girls are scientifically proven to have more attention to detail and focus on the nitty gritty," said a competitor.

But while some girls may not want to spend time with numbers and codes, it's possible one of the biggest lessons learned for these girls is that no dream is too big.

"I want to be a mechanical engineer." "A pediatrician." "A photographer." "A doctor," said a number of competitors.

