Quantcast

Tide pod doughnuts? - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Tide pod doughnuts?

Posted: Updated:

Kansas doughnut chain is using the latest social media stunt, the Tide Pod challenge, to promote a new kind of doughnut.

The challenge involves people, mostly teenagers, eating the laundry capsules on video for others to see on social media.

Hurts Donut joined in on the craze by selling the doughnut version of the laundry capsule.

"We just kind of put out the post as just a funny alternative to a more serious topic," said Trista Patterson, owner of Hurts Donut. "We see so much heavy stuff everyday that we're just putting a little lighter approach on a serious subject."

But not all were amused by the imitation capsules.

On a Facebook post by the doughnut shop announcing the Tide Pod doughnut, one person commented "I'm sad people think this is so funny. So what if there is a size difference. This is bad. Children are going to see these and associate them with Tide Pods." 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2FZhQ0s

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Government shutdown: What's closed, who's affected

    Government shutdown: What's closed, who's affected

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:18 AM EST2018-01-20 15:18:23 GMT
    Government shutdownGovernment shutdown
    Thousands of federal employees began their weekends gripped with doubt, uncertain of when they'll be able to return to work and how long they'll have to go without being paid after a bitter political dispute in Washington triggered a government shutdown.    Many government operations will continue - U.S. troops will stay at their posts and mail will get delivered. But almost half the 2 million civilian federal workers will be barred from doing their jobs if the shutdown exte...
    Thousands of federal employees began their weekends gripped with doubt, uncertain of when they'll be able to return to work and how long they'll have to go without being paid after a bitter political dispute in Washington triggered a government shutdown.    Many government operations will continue - U.S. troops will stay at their posts and mail will get delivered. But almost half the 2 million civilian federal workers will be barred from doing their jobs if the shutdown exte...

  • Hours-long manhunt continues after shooting in Colorado Springs

    Hours-long manhunt continues after shooting in Colorado Springs

    Saturday, January 20 2018 4:18 PM EST2018-01-20 21:18:34 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon. 

    Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon. 

  • Police continue efforts to capture 'active shooter' suspect near Union and Vickers

    Police continue efforts to capture 'active shooter' suspect near Union and Vickers

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:18 AM EST2018-01-20 08:18:04 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive. 

    Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?