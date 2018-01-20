Saturday Evening Weather: Winter Weather Advisories for snow and blowing snow Sunday

After a quiet Saturday evening, weather gets busy Sunday, with "sideways snow", wind...of course...and radically colder temperatures. It's a one-day event, and the snow ends Sunday evening, with a fair weather system pushing in early Monday. It looks like another very quiet week afterward, with a gradual warming trend. Thursday is the pick, for warmest, next week.

For The Springs...clouding up tonight, low near 28. Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday. Snow, from about sunrise to sunset, with about 2-4", and blowing and drifting and reduced visibility. North winds gusting well over 30 mph. Early highs near 30, and falling through the 20s. Snow ends at night, clearing late, with lows in the mid teens, and sunny side up for Monday, still blustery, but highs recovering to the mid 40s.

For Pueblo...clouding up tonight, low near 30. Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday. Snow, from about 8am to 8pm, with about 1-2", and blowing and reduced visibility. North winds gusting well over 25 mph. Early highs near 35, and falling through the 20s. Snow ends at night, clearing late, with lows in the low or mid teens, and sunny side up for Monday, still blustery, but highs recovering to the upper 40s.

For The Plains...clouding up tonight, low near 27. Snow showers, on and off, but especially late morning and all afternoon, with about 1-3", and blowing and reduced visibility. North winds gusting over 25 mph. Early highs 30-35, and falling through the 20s. Snow ends at night, clearing late, with lows in the mid teens, and sunny side up for Monday, still blustery, but highs recovering to the upper 40s.

For Woodland Park...clouding up tonight with snow near dawn, low near 22. Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday. Snow much of the day, with about 5-8", and blowing and drifting and reduced visibility. North winds gusting well over 35 mph. Early highs near 24, and falling through the 20s. Snow ends at sunset, clearing up overnight, with lows near 10F, and bright for Monday, still blustery, but highs recovering to the mid 30s.