Police arrest suspect from manhunt Friday in Colorado Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police arrest suspect from manhunt Friday in Colorado Springs

The suspect involved in an active shooting situation in Colorado Springs is in police custody Saturday.

31-year old Neal Joseph Arceneaux is in custody, according to police. Police received information from a person that the suspect was in a residence in the 1400 block of Bates Drive. 

Officers said they were able to make contact with Arceneaux and took him into custody without incident. 

This is following a man-hunt that lasted hours long Friday, where streets in the area of Union and Vickers were closed off. Local residents were advised to shelter in place for hours. 

Arceneaux is suspected of firing shots at police officers Friday afternoon. 

There were no reported injuries during the incident. 

Hours-long manhunt continues after shooting in Colorado Springs

