5 Around Town: January 27th and 28th

Here are a few of the events going on for the last week of January.
Bernstein No. 1
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will perform Bernstein No. 1 this weekend. There will be two shows at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 pm on Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday. Tickets start at $24. Buy tickets and find more information here.
Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale
The Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale will be going on this weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Since winter isn’t really garage sale season, the center will bring all of the would be sales inside to the same location. General admission will be from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday with tickets costing $2. Buy tickets and find more information here.
80’s Night
If you’re a fan of the 80’s, head out to The Senate Bar and Grill in Pueblo for 80’s night this Saturday. From 9 pm to 2 am the 80’s tunes will rule the night. Grab your 80’s clothes out of the closet and dust them off for a fun-filled night. There’s no cover charge and there will be drink specials all night. Find more information here.
Great Fruitcake Toss
A local favorite is back this weekend. The Manitou Springs Great Fruitcake Toss returns on Saturday. From 1-3 pm Memorial Park in Manitou Springs will be filled with flying fruitcake and fun. Fruitcakes will be available for $1 for anyone wanting to toss as well as fruitcakes from local bakers competing for titles. Find more information here.
Find more local events here.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
Passengers flying via the Colorado Springs Airport are enjoying the lowest average airfares since the 1990s.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has issued an appeal to state lawmakers addressing a serious gap in Colorado's workforce. According to a release, there is a shortage in nursing professionals with four-year Bachelor of Science and Nursing (BSN) degrees.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
Pueblo Police are investigating after someone found a body near Fountain Creek Tuesday.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.
A newer procedure for dentists is getting attention all around the nation, including in the Colorado Legislature. It's called Silver Diamine Flouride (SDF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use for children and adults who may need it in 2017.