5 Around Town: January 27th and 28th

Here are a few of the events going on for the last week of January.

Bernstein No. 1

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will perform Bernstein No. 1 this weekend. There will be two shows at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 pm on Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday. Tickets start at $24. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale

The Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale will be going on this weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Since winter isn’t really garage sale season, the center will bring all of the would be sales inside to the same location. General admission will be from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday with tickets costing $2. Buy tickets and find more information here.

80’s Night

If you’re a fan of the 80’s, head out to The Senate Bar and Grill in Pueblo for 80’s night this Saturday. From 9 pm to 2 am the 80’s tunes will rule the night. Grab your 80’s clothes out of the closet and dust them off for a fun-filled night. There’s no cover charge and there will be drink specials all night. Find more information here.

Great Fruitcake Toss

A local favorite is back this weekend.  The Manitou Springs Great Fruitcake Toss returns on Saturday. From 1-3 pm Memorial Park in Manitou Springs will be filled with flying fruitcake and fun. Fruitcakes will be available for $1 for anyone wanting to toss as well as fruitcakes from local bakers competing for titles. Find more information here.

