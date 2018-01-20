Quantcast

Mountains yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

Posted: Updated:
Dream lake at Rocky Mountain National Park during the summer of 2016. Dream lake at Rocky Mountain National Park during the summer of 2016.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK (AP) -

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.
  
But across the country in New York, the nation's most famous monuments to immigration - the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island - were closed Saturday.
  
The National Park Service oversees both natural wonders and historic landmarks across the nation. The park service's parent agency, the Interior Department, had vowed to keep as many parks and public lands open as possible during the shutdown, which began at midnight Friday on the East Coast.
  
But by mid-day Saturday, the pattern was spotty.
  
The USS Constitution, the 220-year-old warship anchored at Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston, was open, but Boston's Bunker Hill Monument was closed.

  Government shutdown: What's closed, who's affected

    Saturday, January 20 2018
    Thousands of federal employees began their weekends gripped with doubt, uncertain of when they'll be able to return to work and how long they'll have to go without being paid after a bitter political dispute in Washington triggered a government shutdown. Many government operations will continue - U.S. troops will stay at their posts and mail will get delivered. But almost half the 2 million civilian federal workers will be barred from doing their jobs if the shutdown extends into the workweek.
  Hours-long manhunt continues after shooting in Colorado Springs

    Saturday, January 20 2018

    Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon. 

  Police continue efforts to capture 'active shooter' suspect near Union and Vickers

    Saturday, January 20 2018

    Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive. 

