Victim revived in Easy St. shooting, suspect still at large

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has now said that the previously reported homicide investigation on Easy Street in southern Colorado Springs is NOT a homicide investigation. They have now said that this situation was an attempted murder.

Two victims were injured in the incident, one woman, one man. The woman sustained only minor injuries.

The Sheriff's Office has now reported that the male victim, who was shot, was revived during life saving efforts en route to the hospital.

Officers are still looking for Christopher Michael Martinez, who they said was recently released from a criminal justice center. According to officers, he is facing charges for attempted first degree murder, felony menacing, kidnapping, domestic violence, false imprisonment, and first degree burglary.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

This story will be updated once more information is made available.

