Pueblo PD pursuing Walsenburg homicide suspect - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Written By Tyler Dumas
PUEBLO -

The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a suspect linked to a homicide this morning in Walsenburg.

Early Saturday morning, the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office alerted Pueblo PD to be on the look out for the suspect in a carjacked, 2001, white Kia Sportage.

Around 5:30 a.m. Pueblo Police said located the vehicle near Beckwood Park in the 3100 block of Lakeview on the south side of Pueblo, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, two passengers fled the vehicle on foot. The homicide suspect is believed to be one of these two people. 

Officers continued to pursue the stolen vehicle, and around 8:30 a.m., the Pueblo PD reported that the vehicle crashed into a police cruiser on the ramp from Arbiendo to I-25. Following the crash, Pueblo PD said that a juvenile male was taken into custody.

The crash caused a closure at the I-25 northbound off ramp at Abriendo, as well as the on ramp to I-25 at Abriendo.

Pueblo PD has identified the suspect as Kevin Vigil, who's picture can be seen below. They said Vigil is still at large and they are actively searching for him.

