Pueblo PD pursuing Walsenburg homicide suspect

Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive.
Northbound I-25 is closed near PPIR after a three car accident at about 2:15 this morning.
