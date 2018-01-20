Multiple agencies arrest homicide suspect in Walsenburg

UPDATE: Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.

Multiple agencies took Kevin Vigil into custody without incident. This was following a 'Code Red' emergency alert in the area.

UPDATE: Pueblo Police have confirmed that the 'Code Red' emergency alert that is in place in Walsenburg is in connection to a homicide earlier Saturday.

The Huerfano County Sheriff's Office put the 'Code Red' alert in place around 3:09 p.m. in the 200 block of S Tyler due to police activity. Area residents have been asked to stay indoors.

Pueblo PD said SWAT crews are in the area as well. Witnesses in the area told News 5 the home is believed to be the home of the mother of the homicide suspect, Kenny Vigil.

The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a suspect linked to a homicide this morning in Walsenburg.

Early Saturday morning, the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office alerted Pueblo PD to be on the look out for the suspect in a carjacked, 2001, white Kia Sportage.

Around 5:30 a.m. Pueblo Police said located the vehicle near Beckwood Park in the 3100 block of Lakeview on the south side of Pueblo, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, two passengers fled the vehicle on foot. The homicide suspect is believed to be one of these two people.

Officers continued to pursue the stolen vehicle, and around 8:30 a.m., the Pueblo PD reported that the vehicle crashed into a police cruiser on the ramp from Abriendo to I-25. Following the crash, Pueblo PD said that a juvenile male was taken into custody.

The crash caused a closure at the I-25 northbound off ramp at Abriendo, as well as the on ramp to I-25 at Abriendo.

Pueblo PD has identified the suspect as Kevin Vigil, who's picture can be seen below. They said Vigil is still at large and they are actively searching for him.

Ofc looking for Kevin Vigil who is a suspect in the homicide in Walsenberg and believed to have fled from the suspect vehicle on foot during the pursuit. If located please call the Pueblo Police Dept. pic.twitter.com/s65c9wNdu1 — PPDOpsDC (@PuebloPDOpsDC) January 20, 2018

The Pueblo police officers involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.