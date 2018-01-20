Quantcast

All Air Force Academy athletic events canceled due to shutdown

Written By Tyler Dumas
AIR FORCE ACADEMY -

The Air Force Academy has announced that due to the government shutdown in Washington, all AFA intercollegiate athletic events have been canceled until further notice.

The Academy said that should a solution be reached, they will work to reschedule as many missed events as possible.

The Academy hockey team was scheduled to play Sacred Heart tonight, but that game has of course been postponed. The game could possibly be canceled or even forfeited.

