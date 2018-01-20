Saturday Morning Weather: Nice Today, Snow and Wind Sunday

Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive.
Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon.
Northbound I-25 is closed near PPIR after a three car accident at about 2:15 this morning.
In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.
