Saturday Morning Weather: Nice Today, Snow and Wind Sunday

Winter Weather Advisories Sunday for Western El Paso County and Teller County. 5-10" of snow possible along with gusty winds, low visibility, and blowing snow.

Winter Storm Warnings Sunday for Northern El Paso County and areas north and east of there, including the Denver Metro Area. 4-9" of snow possible along with gusty winds, low visibility, and blowing snow.

It's a mild start for this time of year and temperatures will stay above average today. Highs will be in the 60's for most areas with breezy winds at times. Snow will develop across the high country today as our next system moves into the state. That activity finally makes it to our neck of the woods Sunday morning. Snow continues to spread throughout the area during the day and into the evening hours. Accumulations will depend on the exact track of the low, but could add up to several inches for areas along the Palmer Divide in northern El Paso County and the high elevations west of I-25. If a good northern wind kicks in like models are showing, we could have only minor accumulations for Springs and Pueblo. Still, plan on a winter day with gusty winds. Even if your area doesn't see high accumulations, nearly everyone will be dealing with low visibility and blowing snow along with chilly temperatures. Travel could be difficult so plan accordingly.

Everything clears out by Monday for the start of the work and school week, but we could still have some slick spots and snow covered back roads early in the day. After highs on in the 30's on Sunday, we'll be in the upper 30's and 40's for the first part of the week with dry skies. Thursday should be the warmest day with highs in the 50's. Our next chance for rain/snow will be Friday.