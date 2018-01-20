Shots fired during large brawl between teens

Just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, CSPD Officers from the Sand Creek Division responded to a call in the 2700 block of Janitell Road. They were responding to a report of shots fired during a large disturbance.

Police said their investigation revealed the disturbance to be a fight between 10 to 20 teens, both male and female.

According to police, during the brawl the 'main aggressor' pulled a gun and fired multiple shots in the direction of a large group of individuals. The shooter then fled the scene before police arrived. Police have identified the shooter as male.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section Homicide/Assault Unit have taken on the investigation. At this time there is no further information available on the shooting suspect.

Police said there is no active, on-going threat to the community in regards to this incident.