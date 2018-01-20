Fatal crash overnight closes I-25 near PPIR

UPDATE: CDOT has reported that NB I-25 is now open. Clean up has been completed and all lanes of traffic are now open.

Northbound I-25 is closed near PPIR after a three car accident at about 2:15 this morning. The Colorado State Patrol is looking into the cause of the deadly crash and it's unknown what time lanes will be reopened.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 122 and drivers are using the frontage road to get past the accident.