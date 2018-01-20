Hours-long manhunt continues after shooting in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking for a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place, more than six hours after shots were fired a little after 4 p.m. Friday. Officers said they are still looking for a 6'0 tall white man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said people in the area should lock their doors and be vigilant tonight while they search inside the perimeter for the suspect.

CSPD Tactical continues to work the inner perimeter. We still ask everyone to stay inside, until further notice. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 20, 2018

Police told News 5 that shots were exchanged between the suspect and police who responded to the scene. No officers were injured, police also said no civilians were hurt.

Media staging area for the active shooter situation has been moved to Tuckerman and Vickers. The same perimeters are still in place around the area, anxious homeowners are also here waiting to get home as this area has been closed off since around 4pm @KOAA pic.twitter.com/4kYLCbPAzE — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) January 20, 2018

Police told News 5 that shots were fired when officers were responding to a domestic disturbance in the 5800 block of N. Union Blvd.

RAW INTERVIEW: I'm hearing from a 60 year old witness on scene whose daughter lives in the Lynmar Apartments on Vickers next to where he believes the active shooter situation started @KOAA pic.twitter.com/Xu47QgwkJ3 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) January 20, 2018

Police are asking for anyone who might know something about the situation to come forward. CSPD Public Information Officer Lt. Howard Black even made a plea directed at the suspect himself to surrender during a media briefing.