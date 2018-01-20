Quantcast

Hours-long manhunt continues after shooting in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking for a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place, more than six hours after shots were fired a little after 4 p.m. Friday.  Officers said they are still looking for a 6'0 tall white man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. 

Police said people in the area should lock their doors and be vigilant tonight while they search inside the perimeter for the suspect.

Police told News 5 that shots were exchanged between the suspect and police who responded to the scene. No officers were injured, police also said no civilians were hurt.

Police told News 5 that shots were fired when officers were responding to a domestic disturbance in the 5800 block of N. Union Blvd.

Police are asking for anyone who might know something about the situation to come forward. CSPD Public Information Officer Lt. Howard Black even made a plea directed at the suspect himself to surrender during a media briefing.

