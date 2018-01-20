Sacred Heart edges Air Force 2-1

Sacred Heart goalie Brett Magnus made 35 saves to lead the Pioneers to a 2-1 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Friday, Jan. 19, at the Cadet Ice Arena.

The Pioneers (7-14-4, 4-10-4 AHC) struck first on the rush. Jackson Barliant skated the puck into the Falcon zone and snapped a wrister from the right circle at 3:04. Later in the period, the Falcons tied the game on the fore-check. Marshall Bowery released a puck into the corner and fellow freshman Walker Sommer ran it down. Sommer gave it back to Bowery who scored from the right dot at 12:35. It was Bowery’s fourth of the season and third in the last two games.

In the second period, the Pioneers capitalized on an Air Force turnover at its own blue line. Vito Bavaro collected the loose puck and sent it in front to a wide open Mel Melconian. Billy Christopoulos poked the puck away from Melconian at the top of the crease. However, the puck caromed off of Melconian’s foot and under the pads of Christopoulos for a 2-1 lead at 3:22.

The Falcons (11-11-3, 6-9-2 AHC) outshot the Pioneers, 17-2, in the third period, and pulled the goalie with 2:11 left, but were unable to score.

Air Force outshot Sacred Heart, 36-16, in the game. The Falcons were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Pioneers were 0-for-2. Billy Christopoulos made 14 saves for the Falcons.

“I liked our game tonight,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “The effort was there. In a lot of ways, I am proud of our guys. I feel bad for them. They did everything we asked them to do tonight. We outshot them by a bunch, but we have to find a way to score goals. This game is not about territorial play. It is about putting the puck in the net.”

Air Force and Sacred Heart conclude the two-game series on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 5:05 pm MT at the Cadet Ice Arena.