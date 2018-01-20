Sacred Heart edges Air Force 2-1

Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive.
In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.
Thousands of people in the Pikes Peak region will be walking in the Women's Marches this weekend.
