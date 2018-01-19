Man suspected of stealing mail in Teller and El Paso counties arrested

Authorities arrested a man suspected of stealing packages and mail in El Paso and Teller counties multiple times a week over the course of a year.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Robert Hammontree Friday.

Hammontree was suspected of stealing Amazon deliveries, Christmas gifts, gift cards and cash from mail from mailboxes and front porches in numerous neighborhoods of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Woodland Park, Cascade, Green Mountain Falls, Chipita Park as well as other homes in eastern Teller County.

(The suspect's car)

Authorities also said he's suspected of "stink bombing" a post office in Woodland Park earlier in January.

(The substance believed to be involved in the "stink bombing" of a Woodland Park post office)

U.S. Postal Inspectors, the Woodland Park Police Department and the Teller County Sheriff's Office participated in the investigation and subsequent arrest.

He was booked into the Teller County jail on Theft, Obstructing Government Operations, and Use of a Noxious Substance charges. Deputies said he has an extensive criminal history in both Texas and Colorado.

Deputies are asking anyone who could have been a witness in this case to contact the Teller County Sheriff's Office.