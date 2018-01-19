Pueblo Police arrest three women suspected of prostitution

Police arrested three women suspected of prostitution from three separate Pueblo massage parlors Thursday.

Detectives said they received complaints from the public, resulting in the investigation of several parlors: Divine Envy, Yang Massage and Lotus II.

Pueblo Police arrested Lihong Yu on suspicion of prostitution, Jie Yuan on suspicion of prostitution and prohibited use of property and Candace Morgan on suspicion of prostitution, prohibited use of a property and operating business without a license.

All of the women were released from custody and issued a summons.

Police said Yang Massage and Lotus II were condemned based on zoning requirements, with persons living in a commercial business.