Pueblo Police arrest three women suspected of prostitution

Police arrested three women suspected of prostitution from three separate Pueblo massage parlors Thursday.
Detectives said they received complaints from the public, resulting in the investigation of several parlors: Divine Envy, Yang Massage and Lotus II.
Pueblo Police arrested Lihong Yu on suspicion of prostitution, Jie Yuan on suspicion of prostitution and prohibited use of property and Candace Morgan on suspicion of prostitution, prohibited use of a property and operating business without a license.
All of the women were released from custody and issued a summons.
Police said Yang Massage and Lotus II were condemned based on zoning requirements, with persons living in a commercial business.
Colorado Springs Police said they are still looking a man suspected of firing shots at officers Friday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive.
In the event of a government shutdown, a surprisingly large number of federal employees will still go to work. For example, letter carriers will still deliver the mail and TSA agents will still be at the airport to screen passengers before boarding planes.
Thousands of people in the Pikes Peak region will be walking in the Women's Marches this weekend.
