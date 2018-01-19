Quantcast

Pueblo Police arrest three women suspected of prostitution - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo Police arrest three women suspected of prostitution

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

Police arrested three women suspected of prostitution from three separate Pueblo massage parlors Thursday.

Detectives said they received complaints from the public, resulting in the investigation of several parlors: Divine Envy, Yang Massage and Lotus II. 

Pueblo Police arrested Lihong Yu on suspicion of prostitution, Jie Yuan on suspicion of prostitution and prohibited use of property and Candace Morgan on suspicion of prostitution, prohibited use of a property and operating business without a license. 

All of the women were released from custody and issued a summons.

Police said Yang Massage and Lotus II were condemned based on zoning requirements, with persons living in a commercial business.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?