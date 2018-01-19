Women's Marches scheduled for Colorado Springs and Pueblo this weekend

Thousands of people in the Pikes Peak region will be walking in the Women's Marches this weekend.

One march is in Colorado Springs on Sunday. The other is on Saturday in Pueblo.

The march happening there is the first of its kind for the Steel City and it's something that all came about from a small group of passionate people.

"What it means to me, personally, is that it's an opportunity for us to come together as a visible force."

Patricia O'Brien says the first organized Women's March in Pueblo is all happening from a small grassroots committee.

"This is a march for everyone. We want to see men, women and children at this march, and we believe that all of them will find something in the march to inspire them."

O'Brien says it all started last month when she and others from Pueblo County and Fremont County came together.

"There were about 22 of us that sat down and said do we want this to happen?"

Come Saturday, O'Brien expects hundreds of people to join them. A rally will be happening at the Pueblo County Courthouse followed by a march around the building.

"I hope that people feel energized, connected as a community, and inspired to move forward to do the continued work that we need to do."

Joy Garscadden agrees.

"We're more about elevating humans and defeating policies."

She'll be marching at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

"We are looking at voting rights being eroded. We are looking at threats to LGBT civil rights. We're looking at access to healthcare, income and equality...we can actually all work together. We can all have a government that represents everyone."

She says that should mean-no matter what you believe, the color of your skin, your gender, or who you love.

The Colorado Springs march will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Acacia Park.

Various speakers and organizations will be there. The march kicks off at 2:45 p.m. and the route will go past City Hall and end at the park.

The march in Pueblo begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Pueblo County Courthouse.

Speakers will be addressing the crowd and the march will be about a half a mile around the courthouse.

