Slowed by hip problems, Mancuso retiring after Cortina race

Four-time Olympic medalist Julia Mancuso has announced she will retire after a goodbye run in a World Cup downhill Friday.



Slowed by persistent hip problems, the American did not qualify for next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games but will still go to South Korea as part of NBC's broadcast team.



Mancuso says in a statement, "Sadly, I haven't found the progression to compete with the best in the world again, but I'm proud to have fought until the very end. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to ski racing, but I do so with a full heart."



Mancuso, 33, plans to make her way down the Olympia delle Tofane course in casual fashion - perhaps donning the tiara she wore at victory celebrations throughout her career.