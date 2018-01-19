Officers have perimeter in place for active shooter near Union and Vickers

UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Police said the scene is still active and residents inside the perimeter should continue to shelter in place.

Police said they were called to a residence in the 5800 block of N. Union Blvd. a little after 4 p.m. Friday.

Police told News 5 that shots were exchanged between the suspect and police who responded to the scene. No officers were injured, police also said no civilians were hurt.

Officers said they are looking for a white man in his 30s who is 6'0 tall, wearing a gray hoodie and light blue jeans.

Police are asking for anyone who might know something about the situation to come forward. CSPD Public Information Officer Lt. Howard Black even made a plea directed at the suspect himself to surrender during a media briefing.

Colorado Springs Police have set up a large perimeter for an active shooter situation in the area near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive.

Police said they are currently looking for a white man in his 30’s who is six foot wearing a gray hoodie and light blue jeans.

Lt. Howard Black of the Colorado Springs Police Department advises people to shelter in place, do not open the doors for anyone. Report any strange noises to 911 as necessary. "This is a very active scene," said Lt. Black.

RAW INTERVIEW: I'm hearing from a 60 year old witness on scene whose daughter lives in the Lynmar Apartments on Vickers next to where he believes the active shooter situation started @KOAA pic.twitter.com/Xu47QgwkJ3 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) January 20, 2018

As of 5:35 p.m, Lt. Black says preliminary information is that shots were fired as officers approached the scene of a domestic disturbance. No civilians or officers were injured.

Police sent out the following emergency notification to people living in the area:

"This is an important message from the Colorado springs police department. CSPD is working a critical incident in the area of Union/Vickers. CSPD is asking that you lock your doors, stay inside and shelter in place until further notice. If you see anything suspicious please contact 911 immediately. CSPD is looking for a Caucasian male in his 30’s who is six foot wearing a gray hoodie and light blue jeans. Do not approach the suspect if you see him. CSPD will send out another ENS message when the situation has been handled."

Active shooting incident on N. Union Blvd. Situation not safe at this time. Several streets in the area are closed, and citizens are asked to avoid the area. Citizens in the area are asked to stay inside and away from windows. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) January 19, 2018

Witnesses in the area said police are in the area with their weapons drawn.

There is a large perimeter set up in the area, which extends to the west of N. Union Blvd. to Tuckerman Lane.